Stalemate at the Brandywell

Institute 0-0 Dungannon Swifts

Institute had to battle hard for a share of the spoils against a spirited Dungannon Swifts side.

In what was an off day for Paddy McLaughlin's side, they did have the best chances in the game, but they were fortunate not to concede a stoppage time penalty after Dean Curry looked to have run into the back of substitute Marcio Soares.

Paddy McLaughlin had to change his back-line for the first time in fifth league games with Ronan Wilson coming in for Ryan Morrow, who missed because of illness.

While the Swifts brought in Kris Lowe and Rhyss Campbell to their side, as they looked for their first league success of the season.

Both sides were testing each other out in the opening quarter without really threatening.

The first real half chance came on 31 minutes as Stephen Curry's right wing centre found Michael McCrudden, but the striker volley over from the edge of the box.

Just before half-time Institute missed a sitter as McCrudden broke clear down the right and his inch perfect cross should have found an unmarked Gareth Brown, but the striker somehow missed the ball with goal at his mercy.

In what was a disappointing first half right on the stroke of half-time Ronan Doherty saw his long range strike well gathered by Swifts keeper Alex Moore.

Swifts should have done better on 53 minutes but Ryan Harpur headed over from close range after Cormac Burke's corner had created the opening.

Institute created a fantastic opening on 69 minutes but after McCrudden's inch perfect pass released Aaron Harkin, but after skipping away from Seanan Clucas, the substitute's tame left footed strike from just inside the box, was easily gathered by Moore.

On the counter attack both Ronan Doherty and McCrudden had super chances, but they both fired over when well placed.

In the closing stages the visitors had massive claims for a penalty but referee Steven Gregg gave a goal-kick, after it looked as though Dean Curry had ran into the back of Swifts sub Soares.

Institute: Gallagher, Wilson, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Jarvis, Doherty, Brown (Henderson 73); McIntyre (Harkin 60), McCrudden, S Curry (Moorehead 54).

Dungannon Swifts: Moore, Hegarty, Clucas, McMullan (Soares 80), McElroy, Harpur, O’Rourke, Patton (Lafferty HT), Lowe, Burke, Campbell (Teggart 80)

Referee: Mr Steven Gregg