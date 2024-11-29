Stars, pundits and fans united in praise of Liverpool star Conor Bradley after sparkling performance against Real Madrid
Anfield erupted when the young Northern Ireland star sent Mbappe sprawling with a perfectly timed crunching tackle with the Real Madrid man bearing down on goal.
Bradley also provided an assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal and went close with a header himself as the 21-year-old produced arguably his best display yet in a Liverpool shirt, and served a timely reminder that he is more than capable of filling any void at right-back should Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club in the summer.
Reds fans took to social media to heap praise on Bradley, who unfortunately limped off with a hamstring injury late in the game, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday’s huge Premier League showdown with Manchester City at Anfield.
Here is some of the reaction from appreciative Liverpool fans and ex-stars applauding Bradley’s impact on another unforgettable European night for Arne Slot’s high-flying side.
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge posted on X: “Bradley MOTM tonight,” while Leanne Prescott, a write with the Anfield Wrap, wrote: “A massive performance on a special night for Bradley. Dealt brilliantly with Mbappe all evening, including a crucial tackle, made the right decisions at the right time and played a part in the first goal. Really stepped up to the task.”
The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, James Pearce, was equally fulsome in his praise, posting on X: “Been a difficult night for Kylian Mbappe but not all bad news. Still a chance he gets Conor Bradley’s shirt to take home.”
Aaron Cutler, also a writer for the Anfield Wrap, said Bradley deserves to start ahead of Alexander-Arnold.
“When fit stick with the right back who actually wants to be at Liverpool, particularly when he’s putting in performances like that,” he wrote on X. “Conor Bradley was absolutely superb tonight, as he has been since breaking through.”
Fans also lauded Bradley, with @BackseatsmanLFC posting: “Conor Bradley putting in this performance with all the context around this game is absolutely sensational. Such a great talent.”
On Facebook, Amos Addo wrote: “Kelleher and Bradley deserve standing ovation,” while Igniz gushed: “He’s just a traditional right-back, Trent ain’t. We don’t have to re-shape the defence to cover for Bradley, because he knows when to overlap and when to sit. Trent is more or less our playmaker from wide.”
