Steel and Sons Cup Final: East Belfast lift trophy after win over Sirocco Works East Belfast celebrate their Steel and Sons Cup final success East Belfast 3 Sirocco Works 0 East Belfast have lifted this year's Steel and Sons Cup after a 3-0 win over Sirocco Works at Seaview on Christmas Day morning. Match summary and quotes will follow later East Belfast's Stephen Cockcroft celebrates after he fires his side ahead against Sirocco Works in the Steel and Sons Cup final East Belfast ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final Sirocco Works ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final