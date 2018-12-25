Steel and Sons Cup Final: East Belfast lift trophy after win over Sirocco Works

East Belfast celebrate their Steel and Sons Cup final success
East Belfast celebrate their Steel and Sons Cup final success

East Belfast 3 Sirocco Works 0

East Belfast have lifted this year's Steel and Sons Cup after a 3-0 win over Sirocco Works at Seaview on Christmas Day morning.

Match summary and quotes will follow later

East Belfast's Stephen Cockcroft celebrates after he fires his side ahead against Sirocco Works in the Steel and Sons Cup final

East Belfast's Stephen Cockcroft celebrates after he fires his side ahead against Sirocco Works in the Steel and Sons Cup final

East Belfast ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final

East Belfast ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final

Sirocco Works ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final

Sirocco Works ahead of the Steel and Sons Cup Final