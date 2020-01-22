Stephen Baxter delighted to bring Cameron Dummigan to Crusaders

Crusaders have confirmed the loan signing of defender Cameron Dummigan.

The 23-year-old joins the Seaview outfit from League of Ireland champions Dundalk, and boss Stephen Baxter is delighted to have finally got his man.

"I would like to thank the Dundalk manager Vinnie Perth and the Board for allowing us to have Cameron on loan," he told the Crusaders website.

"Cameron is an exciting talent who is thrilled with the opportunity to come and get valuable game time with us.

"I am delighted to get a player of his quality on board in this window."

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who has also played for Burnley and Oldham Athletic cannot wait to get started with the Crues.

"I am looking forward to getting involved with the team right away," he said.

"I have just met some of them in the gym and they have been more than welcoming.

"I have heard and saw a lot about Crusaders and I know they are one of the top teams in the country for many years with Premierships and an Irish Cup to show for it.

"They have also been in European competition on a consistent basis which shows what a top club they are.

"I would like to thank Stephen for this chance to play for Crusaders and I hope I can show the players and supporters what I can do on the pitch."