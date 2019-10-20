Stephen Baxter gives his thoughts on the penalties which downed Crusaders

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter felt the two penalties which downed his side on Saturday probably were the correct decision, but added Coleraine were clever in how they won them.

Chris Hegarty upended Eoin Bradley early in the first half before Jordan Forsythe brought down Ben Doherty late on to seal the win for the Bannsiders.

Chris Hegarty brings down Eoin Bradley for Coleraine's first penalty

Baxter had no real complaints after the game, but he felt his side failed to deal with Coleraine's style of play, and in particular the physicality of Bradley, who was a constant thorn in their side all afternoon.

"I'd have to see the penalties back again, but I played centre forward myself and I would have been trying to go down as well if I had felt a touch," he said.

"Eoin (Bradley) has a style of play that buys a lot of fouls and free kicks and half of them I'm going wise up!

"But he gets them because he gets his body in the right position, and as soon as he feels a touch he goes down.

Coleraine celebrate Ben Doherty's second penalty of the day

"To me they probably were penalties, but they bought them and fair play to them.

"He (Bradley) was a handful and I have no complaints with the result.

"Coleraine have a style of play which works for them and they are doing very well with it.

"They get the ball in and around Eoin and they get support up to him, play off it and they do it very well.

"Everyone is entitled to play the way they want to play.

"We've had a style of play here for a grand number of years and it has been very successful for us.

"It was a poor game for the eye, I didn't enjoy the football because there were loads of niggly fouls which meant the game was slowed down.

"But as I say Coleraine came and did their job and got the result."