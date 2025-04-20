Stephen Baxter more focussed on Carrick Rangers' performance than result after late collapse at Loughgall
The Carrick Rangers chief saw his side recover from Kirk McLaughlin’s opener for an already-relegated Loughgall to lead 2-1 by the hour mark as Albert Watson and Luke McCullough both scored from headers.
However, there would be a late twist in the tale when Benji Magee scored a superb solo goal as he danced his way into the box before pulling the trigger as the contest ended 2-2.
Speaking to Carrick Rangers’ social media platforms after the game, Baxter believes the draw was probably a fair result in County Armagh.
"It was probably a fair result given the nature of the game,” he stated.
"They were better than us in the first 15 minutes in regards to their speed to the ball, the pressure they put us under and they scored their goal.
"We weren't touch-tight to people, we were dilly dallying in certain areas of the pitch and allowed them into our box at will.
"But once we started to get to grips with that, I felt we started to come back into the game, got the goal and finished off the half well.
"There was no normal atmosphere around the game because there's nothing major at stake.
"Obviously, your thoughts and attitudes are certainly on the fitness levels of players, the injuries that are around and it's about managing those.”
The Amber Army know they will be involved in an end-of-season promotion/relegation play-off and Baxter wants his players to build up as much momentum as possible heading into the two-legged tie, with Annagh United currently in position to be the opponents.
He explained: "The performances of the players who haven't played a lot of football like Reece Glendinning, Paul Heatley, Albert Watson...it was all about minutes for them.
"It was about getting them back on the pitch, getting that momentum back in the legs again and the game awareness - all of that is important.
"With being three games undefeated, you're trying to keep that going as you work towards the play-off.
"There's lots going on and for me it was more about the performance than the result, although I want to try and keep the winning streak going.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.