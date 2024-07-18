Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Baxter says he is leaving Crusaders in "a marvellous place" after his tenure in charge of the club ended on Wednesday night.

The Hatchetmen were knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Welsh side Caernarfon Town on penalties after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

In an action-packed and pulsating tie, Crusaders would find themselves 3-0 down on aggregate at half-time but responded to send the game into extra-time as Ross Clarke, Daniel Larmour and Philip Lowry all netted after the break.

After another 30 minutes couldn’t separate the two teams, the first seven spot-kicks were scored by each side but after Jordan Owens missed, there would be bedlam in the away end at Seaview as Marc Williams sent the visitors through to face Legia Warsaw in the next rounf.

Crusaders players were left distraught after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Caernarfon Town at Seaview

Baxter agreed to cover Crusaders' games in Europe after announcing his decision to stand down back in February, with former midfielder Declan Caddell set to take the reins.

58-year-old Baxter had been in charge of the North Belfast club since 2005, racking up almost 1,000 matches while collecting 12 major trophies – including four Irish Cup crowns and three Premiership titles.

The Crues have enjoyed many memorable European campaigns during Baxter’s tenure in charge, facing the likes of Fulham, Wolves, Rosenborg and FC Basel.

"We've enjoyed in my time I think it's 18 European adventures all around the globe and been able to have wonderful trips and wonderful experiences playing in European football," he said.

"It's I think the pinnacle for footballers, all our players talk about the qualification for Europe, another trip to Europe, something to look forward to.

"Playing against big teams and challenging yourself against that type of opposition.

"My hope is that this generation of players that I now leave behind will flourish and start to establish their own identity and move forward in the future to create their own moments and own history and own European nights.

"So I wish them well, there's a big uphill task now in front of others.

"I've enjoyed my moments, they've been stunning moments, ones that we'll never forget."

With Caddell now set to take on matters on the domestic scene for the north Belfast side, Baxter is full of faith that more success can be enjoyed in the near future.

He reflected: "It all comes to a close for me tonight...this is my bow out, I said I would stay to do the European campaign and then finally say goodbye once that's finished.

"That comes to an end tonight and it's been a glorious experience for me to do all of this.

"Others will now carry the mantle, definitely the club is in a right place with regards to the players they are targeting, the ground facilities that are moving forward, the new complex they're building up the road.

"So there's lots going on and they're in a marvellous place from what I inherited.