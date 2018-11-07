Stephen Hughes: Ballyclare Comrades boss seeking upturn in form at Limavady United

Ballyclare Comrades boss Stephen Hughes is banking on an improved injury front to bolster chances of a rapid recovery from derby defeat.

Comrades lost the local clash with Carrick Rangers on Saturday and now visit Limavady United in search of a Bluefin Sport Championship boost.

Selection disruption due to unavailability has made life difficult for Comrades in recent weeks during a return of just four points from six outings - but Hughes is hoping for an upturn in fortune.

“We have been unable to field a settled team owing to injuries and the unavailability of players for various reasons,” said Hughes. “For the important clash with Carrick we had six changes from the previous match, including the inclusion of 17-year-old goalkeeper Ben Fry who, despite the defeat, must have been pleased with his senior debut.

“On the positive side, we now have Gary Brown back after having been out for a couple of months, he put in a good shift off the bench on Saturday and will give us options in midfield at Limavady.

“Back too is Chris Trussell, who missed training because of his school’s mid-term break, so we will be going all-out to get back on the winning track.

“It’s too close to call and a tough struggle lies in wait, but I take hope from the previous encounter in Ballyclare where we dominated but failed to put away our chances.

“So, hopefully, we will give our travelling fans something to celebrate on the way home.”

However, Hughes will have to travel to the Roe Valley venue without defenders Adam Wright (injured) and Dean Youle (suspended).

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock in the Bluefin Sport Championship.