Stephen Kenny reckons Derry City will value Brandywell upgrade more than winning league title

STEPHEN Kenny believes Derry City Chairman, Philip O'Doherty will value the impressive Brandywell Stadium upgrade more than winning a league title!

The Dundalk boss was hugely impressed by the refurbished stadium and was delighted to be the first away manager to win at the ground this season when the Lilywhites clinched a 4-1 victory last Monday.

Kenny, who insists he's 'very proud' of his two spells as manager of the Candy Stripes, reckons the current Derry City Board of Directors will be delighted to have secured a legacy for the club with the much needed face-lift of the Lone Moor Road venue.

"I'm very proud that I've managed Derry for such a long period," said Kenny. "It was a big part in my life for so long.

"It's a very modern stadium now. Looking at the Southend Park stand it actually looks terrific with the pitch close to it. And obviously the Mark Farren stand is very poignant.

"The likes of Philip O'Doherty on the board, they probably understand that getting a new stadium is worth more than winning the league title or two league titles. It's a legacy from that point of view and you have to give credit to them for that."

The Dubliner, who has yet to lose at the Brandywell with Dundalk, also praised City manager, Kenny Shiels for the job he's done with the team in the past two seasons.

"The manager here, Kenny Shiels, has done a very good job and he has a very progressive, passing team. So they're in good hands. Obviously they have the people behind the scenes as well.

"But Derry are very, very good in possession. They can control the game and we're not used to that. We try control most games we play in.

"To go 1-0 down against Derry who are an excellent team, is tough. They are very good at controlling the game and they have a good philosophy.

"They pass it well and they have great freedom of movement in midfield. They have an exceptional home record unbeaten so to come back and win 4-1 shows immense character."