Stephen McDonnell hopes Warrenpoint Town have finally turned a corner

After a horrendous start to the season Warrenpoint Town boss Stephen McDonnell is hoping his side have finally turned a corner.

The Point lost their first eight games in the Danske Bank Premiership.

But they picked up their first three points of the season in last week’s win over Dungannon Swifts in a seven-goal thriller at Milltown.

McGonnell is hoping tha has given his side the perfect morale-boost going into today’s encounter at The Showgrounds.

“That’s stuff you look back to in 38 games times and hope to say that’s the turning point, especially when you’ve a young group of players, coaching staff and manager,” McDonnell said.

“We’ve a great group of players and I believe in them. The second 45 minutes were frantic.

“If you paid your £10 in today you certainly got your money’s worth.

“We got our rewards for what we believed in and I’m delighted for them. I believe in what I’m doing here.

“I’m enjoying it and it’s an experience. Now we’ve got the win I want to put a positive spin on everything and we’ll look forward from here.”

By contrast Coleraine have made an impressive start to the season, but despite remaining unbeaten boss Oran Kearney feels there is still room for improvement.

“Our form has been good this season, but probably being critical, we have huffed and puffed in a few games,” he said.

“There’s a huge amount of football to be played, I still think we are work in progress and there’s part of us I’m not totally delighted with.

“We have targets and we are hitting them at this moment in time, but I do believe we have a bit of work to stay where we are at.”