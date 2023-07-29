The 35-year-old has been training with the Red Devils since his release from Leicester City, with Erik Ten Hag's side offering the defender a short-term deal to cover pre-season matches.

Evans' future is still up in the balance as newly promoted Burnley are also linked with his services for the upcoming season, however, Davis believes whoever wins the race for his signature will be signing an influence both on and off the pitch.

"I'm delighted for him but to be honest, I'm not surprised in many ways," he said.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury

"I think United were good in the first instance by bringing Jonny in to get him fit in pre-season.

"I think having played with him for so many years I know the quality he possesses and what he brings with his experience to a dressing room.

"I'm sure that was noticed quite early on having been away from the club for a few years.

"I wouldn't put it past him extending his stay there beyond pre-season.

"I think we were all surprised when Man Utd let him go because whenever you play with him and see the quality he has first hand, it is a player every one rates very highly."

Whilst several Northern Ireland internationalists have been on the move during the summer, the big money signing saw Shea Charles joining Southampton from Manchester City for a reported £15 million.

Davis spent seven years at St Mary's and has tipped fellow midfielder Charles to fit in "seamlessly" at the Championship side.

"I'm delighted for him," he added.

"I think you can see the way Shea plays, he is very calm and collected.

"That's his personality as well and I think it's the right time for him to go out and get first-team football.

"I believe from what I know the way Russell Martin plays and style he'll want to implement, Shea will slip into that seamlessly."

Davis is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and is completing rehabilitation work at Rangers.

As well as acknowledging his need to be patient in a bid to get back on the pitch, Davis was also thankful for Rangers' medical assistance along the way.

"Rehab is going okay, I'm still a few months away but I've learnt not to put a specific time frame on it because there are things that will happen throughout it and that's the way it's gone at this point," he continued.

"I'm just concentrating on week to week and trying to continue to improve.

"I'm desperate to get back out there as soon as possible.

"I've been very fortunate throughout my career to not have any major injuries to deal with.

"This is the first real one but unfortunately as footballers, we aren't the most patient people but it is one of those injuries that does need time.

"You've got to go through the different stages of it and tick off each box as you go along.

"It can be difficult at times but I'm in good hands and I'm working every day to try and get better.

"Rangers have been great and I'm obviously getting the best care there is out there.

"From that aspect I'm very thankful.

"I've got a great relationship with everybody at the club and I'm working to try and get back fit and take things from there."

The knee injury has ruled the 38-year-old out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures to date.

Davis has joined a lengthy list of absentees that's included Daniel Ballard, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson and Josh Magennis as Northern Ireland's qualification hopes are all but over.

However, Davis is hoping that the performances of the younger players such as Conor Bradley, Isaac Price and Charles can be used as a positive for the years to come.

"I was delighted when Michael got the job, just disappointed with the way it has kind of unfolded with the number of injuries we've had to so many senior boys and key players," Davis, who has won 140 caps stated.

"It's been difficult in that respect but I think the younger players have stepped up and showed their quality and it's important that they now get out and get regular first-team football.

"If they do that, there's a lot to be optimistic about with some of the younger players who've come in.

"You can see the benefit the likes of Conor Bradley has had going on loan to Bolton.

"There are things to be optimistic about but we'd rather be in a better position within the group at this minute in time."

Davis has seen many of his former team-mates turn into coaches and managers, and as he reaches the end of his playing career, the Cullybackey native wants to simply enjoy whatever time he has left on the pitch before looking ahead.

"Since I hit 30-years-old, I've probably been thinking a lot about life after football but I've come to no conclusion yet," he said with a smile.

"It's one of those things and I've tried over the last few years, certainly when you know you're getting older, the day will come sooner rather than later and you try and take in as much as you can and soak up playing as much as possible.

"I think whenever I do call it a day that will be the time to see what doors open and what opportunities arise.

"There's been discussions in the background with Rangers but nothing really nailed down at any point.