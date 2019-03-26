Steven Davis eyes Rangers start in crucial Old Firm clash with Celtic

Steven Davis is hoping to cap a great week with Northern Ireland by getting the nod for Rangers in their Old Firm clash with Celtic on Sunday.

Davis was imperious as he captained his country to back-to-back wins over Estonia and Belarus in EURO 2020 Group C.

After a frustrating few months for the midfielder he has now completed three games in a row for club and country, and he is hopeful of making it four when the Gers travel to Celtic Park on Sunday to try and cut the gap at the top of the table to seven points.

“I’ve always said that I have been used to playing regular games all through my career and it hasn’t really happened over the past year,” admitted Davis, who was on target from the penalty spot in Northern Ireland’s win over Estonia.

“It’s been a different proposition for me and it has been difficult.

“It’s not really something I’ve experienced too much in my career, quite luckily.

“Everyone wants to be playing, so when you get the chance, you have to show that you deserve to.

“Any opportunity I get I have to try and stay in the team.

“Hopefully, with three 90 minutes in the past week, it will do me really well and I’m looking forward to weekend’s game.

“The Old Firm is a great game to go back into.

“We haven’t got the results we would have liked of late and we just want to go there and stamp our authority onto the game.”

Northern Ireland certainly stamped their authority on their opening EURO 2020 qualifying double header with Davis orchestrating things from the heart of midfield.

The skipper was delighted to come away with their main objective complete - two wins from two.

“It’s good and it’s been a good week for us,” said Davis.

“Our objective when we set out was to get two wins and to come away with six points makes it perfect.”

Northern Ireland currently top qualification Group C, and Davis wants to make sure they hold on to that position after trips to Estonia and Belarus in June.

“Of course, it’s been the aim from the very start,” said the midfielder.

“We’ve had to try and break it down and this past week was about getting six points.

“It’s now going to be a different proposition playing them away from home and these are not easy games, we know that.

“It’s going to difficult as well with the schedules and people’s seasons finishing at different times, so we’ll just do everything in our power individually to make sure we are ready for the two matches in June.”