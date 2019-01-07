Steven Davis: My heart was set for return to Rangers

Steven Davis revealed he had his heart set on a Rangers return as soon as he learned of their interest.

And the midfielder admitted he can’t wait to work under “icon” Steven Gerrard at the Light Blues.

Northern Ireland captain Davis - handed the number 10 jersey - flew into the club’s winter training camp in Tenerife on Monday and trained with his new team-mates.

Davis spent four-and-half years at Rangers after Walter Smith signed him 11 years ago, initially on a loan, from Fulham and he picked up eight major trophies.

The 34-year-old is now back on a six-month loan from Southampton and Davis told Rangers TV: “I’m delighted to be back and looking forward to getting started.

“It’s been a little while in the making but when I found out the club was interested, this is the one that I wanted to happen.

“I found out there was interest a little while back and talks were ongoing between the two clubs to try and come to a conclusion.

“And then, when the decision is made, it all happens very quickly.

“Obviously I’m delighted to get it agreed and I was straight on the flight this morning to get out here. It’s great to be back and I am obviously very familiar with the club.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of faces I recognise as I go along and I’m looking forward to getting back out at Ibrox.”