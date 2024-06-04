Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Davis feel Northern Ireland's young guns will relish taking on Spain this weekend – just like he did back in 2006.

Michael O'Neill's side take on the Euro 2024-bound Spaniards on Saturday as part of a double-header road trip that also sees them face Andorra next Tuesday (June 11).

Back in 2006, Davis featured for the full fixture as David Healy's hat-trick stunned Spain in a memorable 3-2 victory - with the visitors then going on to win Euro 2008.

The midfielder, who earned 140 caps for the Green and White Army, says the latest cohort of Northern Ireland players can gain tremendous experience from pitting their wits against some of the best players in world football.

Steven Davis (right) celebrates with goalscorer David Healy (centre) and Jonny Evans during Northern Ireland's memorable 3-2 success over Spain in 2006. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I think it’s a great game for them and I'm sure they'll all be looking forward to because you want to be playing against the best and test yourself against the best and then coming off the back of the March trip where we got a couple of good results and off the back of Denmark before that, the squad is in a good place," said Davis. “They’re still trying to get an experience every time they're together and progress.

"But I think there's been some good signs there and it makes you feel quite optimistic for the future.

"I think for some of the younger players and the potential that you can see within them and loads of energy about them, they need to keep progressing at their clubs and keep progressing on the international stage.

"But it's really good for us and it will be a very, very difficult game.

"It's one that I'm sure already young boys will be really looking forward to as well, and the squad in general.

“That night was incredible (in September 2006 during the Euro 2008 qualifiers).

"I remember the two games...playing away we only lost 1-0 but got battered for 90 minutes and ran around after the ball.

“But Spain at home is one that will live long in the memory.

"It was an incredible night and we were thankful for Sir David (Healy)!

"We scored some really good goals that night and caused them problems.

"When you play against those teams you know you’re not going to have much possession of the ball, so whenever the opportunities come along you have to make them count to give yourselves a chance in the game."

Northern Ireland come into the next two games with renewed confidence after a draw and a win from the last international break, against Romania and Scotland respectively back in March.

Davis, who announced his retirement from the game back in January due to a serious knee injury, says the young players in O'Neill’s squad are beginning to learn after a tough start to life on the international stage.

"In bad times and difficult moments you learn a lot about yourself...you learn about the character of the team and stuff like that,” he said. “It doesn’t necessarily feel like it at the time, but I think they've all grown a lot in the last 12 months.

“I think they’re in that phase of their careers when, hopefully, we will continue to see the big progressions every six to 12 months and every time they come into the camp and gain that confidence.

“Conor Bradley is a classic example. He stepped into a top, top side at Liverpool. You can see how much confidence that's given him and the energy he brings to the team and it’s a great example for all the boys that when you get an opportunity you just have to be ready.

“It’s probably been over the last couple of years that they’ve been drip-fed in and you have to go through that process.

"I still think there is so much more for them to grow and to get better but I thought in the last two games against Romania and Scotland, there was a maturity about the performances and how disciplined they were within this shape.

"They all want to do the right things but, as you know, in international breaks you don't get a lot of time on the grass to get your ideas across.

"So it’s so important that you use it well and it’s good for me to be in there and observe that now.”

Davis was speaking to the media after being involved in the IFA's UEFA B diploma for professional players.

The Cullybackey man stepped into the Rangers hot seat for two games as boss in October last year after the dismissal of Michael Beale and before Philippe Clement took charge at Ibrox. He was also a part of O’Neill’s backroom staff for the friendlies back in March.

“It was an incredible experience to get the opportunity to do it (at Rangers) and if you're doing badges and if I decide to go down that road then I might never get the opportunity to manage the club that’s so close to me and such a big club again, so I just don't know (about a future in management),” he said. “It came out of the blue but it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down and I’ll be forever thankful.

"But it does feel like a bit of a whirlwind and it was really intense, but almost like it was a lifetime ago as well.

"Before it, I didn’t have much time to think about it.

"It’s a different outlook for me now but I’m really enjoying it (with Northern Ireland).