Steven Gerrard expecting Rangers to return to winning ways against Dundee

With the international break now over Steven Gerrard will look to secure a return to winning ways at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon when Neil McCann’s Dundee are the visitors.

The ever-present injury list is slowly but surely clearing up with Lassana Coulibaly – so badly missed at Celtic Park – now available again and recent signing Albanian international winger Eros Grezda nearing fitness.

Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter are meanwhile edging closer to a return to full training.

Northern Ireland international defender Gareth McAuley – Gerrard’s most recent acquisition – has a calf injury as has midfielder Ryan Jack, with the latter having frustratingly picked his up whilst on International duty with Scotland.

The Rangers manager will be desperate to secure all three points in this one ahead of the midweek Europa League journey to Villarreal in Spain.

Much has been made of the early results of the Light Blues’ Premiership campaign with the opening four fixtures yielding just five points – the club’s poorest points total at this juncture since Season 1989-90, overlooking the fact that despite that stuttering start 29 years ago the League flag still flew over Ibrox at the end of that campaign.

One player suspended for that trip to Spain is Alfredo Morelos as a consequence of his red card in Russia.

The striker however has subsequently received his first full international call-up for his native Colombia – and the Gerrard was full of praise for his player.

“Alfredo deserves a lot of congratulations – it’s a very tough squad to get into and they have some top forwards,” he said.

“We hope he’ll have watched all of those top players in the Colombian squad very closely.

“He’s come back in great shape, he’s smiling and he’s delighted to get his first cap. We’re hoping to benefit from it as he will need to play well and score goals here to get more caps.”

It has been all of 17 years since Dundee last won at Ibrox and Rangers are heavily favoured against a side that has scored no points in their opening four Premiership fixtures.

Gerrard has already watched Dundee in action in their opening Premiership fixture against St. Mirren, and despite the result, was impressed.

“They haven’t won a game yet - but Dundee are a team who try and play. They play really attractive football and we’ve analysed them closely.

“Their manager wants to play out from the back – who believes in building the game and constructing it from back to front, and they have some really good players.

“I have a lot of respect for them - I don’t think they have the results they deserve. I watched them against St. Mirren - they were the better team but lost the game.”

An interesting sub-plot will be the welcome or otherwise afforded to former Ranger Kenny Miller, who it is fair to say departed Ibrox in somewhat acrimonious fashion.

The striker most certainly remains a threat for any defence and will undoubtedly relish the prospect of getting one over on his old club.