Steven Gerrard is doing a great job at Rangers says Jamie Murphy

Jamie Murphy is not the only Rangers player desperate to impress Steven Gerrard.

The former England and Liverpool captain is almost a month into his first senior management job after taking the reigns at Ibrox.

While it was considered something of a risk to hire a rookie manager for one of the biggest jobs in British football, it has already had a positive effect on several members of the Rangers squad with Josh Windass, James Tavernier and now Murphy among those to speak out in their admiration for their new boss.

Gerrard has been putting the players through their paces on a pre-season camp in Spain prior to the start of their Europa League qualifying campaign, and after completing his permanent move, Murphy has been delighted with the impact.

“I didn’t believe it as first! It’s his first job in management, but he has been a magnificent player for years and years and done things at the top level,” he told RangersTV.

“We are all here to learn from him and the coaching staff as well. He has a great bunch of staff behind him and we are all learning from all of them.

“They are all really good. Pre-season has been hard - there has been a lot of running and a lot of working hard, but we have started working on the tactical side of things already so we are prepared for the first game.

“It always happens when a new manager comes in whoever it is. People want to impress and people want to do well.

“In pre-season, things from last season are forgotten about.”

Murphy impressed in Glasgow after joining Gers on loan in the January window under previous boss Graeme Murty, and having signed a three-year deal, is keen to make an impact under the new management team.

He said: “It’s about carrying that on and trying to help and improve the team for next year. There were a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but to come up here and get the chance to play for Rangers is great for me.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, but we obviously want to win things. It is why we are all here, and we have to try and improve our performance.

“When a new manager comes in, things always change. People who weren’t playing last year might get the opportunity this year and new faces have come in.

“It is about us all working hard and working as a team to get to that end goal.”