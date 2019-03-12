Steven Gerrard: Rangers wary of pitfalls as they get ready to face Aberdeen in Scottish Cup tie

The sixth meeting of the season between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox on Tuesday evening – with every justification – been described as the most important of the entire campaign for both clubs with progress to the Scottish Cup Semi-Finals at stake.

The first tie at Pittodrie some nine days earlier was an engrossing struggle – although many observers present believe that the Light Blues should have won at the first time of asking.

Aberdeen have enjoyed the better of the previous five encounters, winning two to Rangers’ one with two others finishing all-square.

Discipline has been a factor between the two all season with Alfredo Morelos red-carded in three of the games and suspended crucially for the League Cup Semi-Final at Hampden, won by a late goal from Lewis Ferguson.

The ‘Dons’ meanwhile have seen two key players ordered off – central defender Scott McKenna and striker Sam Cosgrove who has netted the last three goals the Ibrox men have conceded to Derek McInnes’ men, two from the penalty spot.

Cosgrove is suspended for the replay – and will be a loss for the visitors – whilst Steven Gerrard has no suspension worries for this one, merely injury problems with Gareth McAuley still absent due to a hamstring strain whilst long-term issues with Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans and Eros Grezda remain.

Borna Barisic however has recovered from ill health that precluded his involvement at Easter Road last Friday.

The Rangers manager is fully aware of the challenge that Aberdeen will present – and was certain that his team will be ready.

“It’s a fantastic game under the lights against a big rival with a chance to go into the last four.

“We are prepared for a good Aberdeen team, a team that’s been very effective on the road of late.

“We know their strengths and weaknesses - and we will be focused to make sure we get the level of performance that we are looking for.”

Gerrard is fully aware of the pitfalls that the prospect of prejudging a semi-final clash with ‘Old Firm’ rivals Celtic presents.

“Any game against Aberdeen is always huge and the message to the players is to forget the Semi-Final.

“We’ve got a tough challenge and we need to go and perform at a level that is capable of getting the right result.

“I think it would be very naive of the players to be thinking about Hampden. We’ve got a job to do at Ibrox first and foremost.”

Aberdeen will undoubtedly take encouragement from their most recent visit to Glasgow – as recently as Saturday afternoon when they secured a goalless draw at Celtic Park, following a run of six successive Premiership wins on the road and will journey to Ibrox with every confidence, as the ‘Gers Manager recognised.

“I haven’t analysed their home and away form really, but they are an effective team and it suits them to sit in and be organised and have men behind the ball.

“They’ve got players in their team who are quick on the counter attack - so perhaps their style is more suited at the moment to playing away from home.

“We’ll be aware of that - but we won’t change in any way, we always focus the majority of our preparation on ourselves,” added Gerrard.