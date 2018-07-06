Steven Gerrard’s Rangers hit six past Bury before Europa League qualifier

Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers are ready for their Europa League qualifier after recording an emphatic 6-0 friendly win over Bury.

Scott Arfield scored twice while Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos, Nikola Katic and Zak Rudden all got one apiece as Gerrard’s first home game since taking over as boss ended in victory.

It is their last match before facing Shkupi in the first round of qualifiers next week, but Gerrard says they are ready to take them on.

He said: “We are ready, we are ready for the challenge. The expectation and pressure will be completely different to today.

“After last year of course there will be more pressure and more eyes on us, but I’m confident come kick-off that they will be ready to go.”