Steven Gerrard says Osijek pre-match boasts spurred Rangers on

Steven Gerrard claimed loud-mouthed Osijek played into Rangers’ hands with their cocky pre-match comments.

The Croatians’ midfielder Robert Mudrazija said his side were “better, stronger, more skilful” than Rangers while boss Zoran Zekic also had plenty to say ahead of their Europa League showdown at Ibrox.

But it was Gerrard’s men who claimed the 2-1 aggregate triumph after a 1-1 draw in Glasgow to tee up a third qualifying round clash with Slovenians Maribor.

Gerrard said: “Talking doesn’t win you football matches, it doesn’t get you results. Sometimes it doesn’t help your players, it just motivates the opposition.

“We thrive on all that kind of talk. We enjoyed it. My players came out and played like men and we did our talking on the pitch.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the players and now it’s all about dusting ourselves down for a big game (against Aberdeen) at the weekend.

“I thought for large parts we were really good.

“I was very pleased to get through. We were playing against a very dangerous opponent, a good, strong team who carried a lot of threats.”

Nikola Katic helped kill off his Croatian compatriots as his second-half goal was enough to see Rangers through.

The centre-half headed home from close range eight minutes into the second half as the Light Blues extended the lead given to them by Alfredo Morelos’ first-leg strike.

Borna Barisic became the first player to net against Steven Gerrard’s Gers with his last minute strike, but the hosts clung on for a 2-1 aggregate win to set up a meeting with Slovenians Maribor in the third qualifying round.

With only a slender lead from last week’s clash at the City Garden Stadium, there was always bound to be an anxious air round Ibrox.

The tension rose in the final minute when Barisic fired a deflected shot past McGregor to become the first player to net against Gerrard’s Gers, but the hosts held on to secure their progress.