Strabane Athletic: Warner Mullen out to add to goals tally against Larne Tech OB

Warner Mullen will take comfort from the familiar when he walks out this weekend with hometown club Strabane Athletic.

Finding the net for his local club has been a regular occurrence since making the switch from Ballinamallard United and a second successive Irish Cup goal would mark Mullen’s return to the quarter-finals of the competition.

“I lost to Glenavon in the quarter-finals with Loughgall so it would be great to get back with Strabane,” said Mullen. “I’ve scored in every league game and against Knockbreda in the last round, so it’s going well.

“The club is ambitious, with promotion our main goal but there’s a real buzz about the match.”

Larne Tech Old Boys boss Johnny Hastings counts the club’s Irish Cup adventure as a bonus on and off the pitch - reward for hard work irrespective of the outcome.

“We have a group basically from the area with a desire to be at the club,” said Hastings. “I’ve been first-team manager for the past six years and connected to the club over nine, so have worked with most of the squad for a long time.

“You look around the club and so many people work so hard, so a day like this weekend is going to be a great occasion for so many.

“Everyone works together, with a nucleus of regular supporters so loyal to the team.

“We know Strabane will view the tie in the same way we do - that it’s one either side can win.”