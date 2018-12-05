Stuart Dallas ruled out until New Year with fractured foot

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas is set to miss up to six weeks his club Leeds United have confirmed.

Dallas sustained a fractured foot during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United, he completed the match however amid no signs of obvious discomfort.

Stuart Dallas

Leeds have also lost Liam Cooper, who sustained a knee injury in the same game.

They expect Cooper to be available “in under six weeks” while Dallas’ recovery period has been set at between four and six weeks.

United’s head of medicine and performance Rob Price said: “This is always a period of the season when players tend to pick up more injuries and we’re disappointed to lose Stuart and

Liam who’ve performed well recently.

“However, we have other players who are edging closer to contention and a squad of players who know exactly what Marcelo expects from them in every position.

“The medical staff will continue to work with all the players who are going through the rehabilitation process and we will have them back for what will be a critical stage of the campaign.”