Summer transfer moves by Larne and Glentoran

Former Arsenal player Mark Randall has been confirmed as a first signing of Larne’s summer Danske Bank Premiership preparations.

Last season’s Bluefin Sport Championship winners will head into top-flight football with Randall on board and relishing the challenge.

“I spent a week here before the end of last season and I really enjoyed it,” said 29-year-old Randall on the Larne website. “I could see that it was a great environment, and after speaking to the gaffer and Kenny Bruce I could see the journey the club have been on and what they want to do.

“I’m excited to get started and see what this first season back in the Premiership will bring.

“I spoke to Ben Tilney a lot and he absolutely loves it, so that was another great indicator for me.”

Randall also counts MK Dons, Chesterfield, Newport and Crawley Town as past clubs - with Tilney a former team-mate.

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring a player of Mark’s calibre into the club,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch. “He’s the sort of player we need to bring in to help us to where we need to get to.

“Mark came in to train with is just over a month ago and he showed all the attributes we’re looking for him to bring next season.

“He’s a very good footballer, he has experience and is good in the changing room.”

Glentoran have also been busy in the market by adding Johnny Frazer and Cameron Stewart, plus a fresh contract for Darren Murray.

“I’m delighted that Darren has agreed terms,” said Glens head coach Mick McDermott on the club website. “There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs, but he’s been clear from very early on that he had no interest at all in going anywhere else.

“Jonny and Cameron are both young players who will play a positive part in our climb.

“Jonny has a pace and directness that we need so he’ll give us an option we’ve lacked, and he’s proved he will be an attacking threat against any team.

“Cameron is just 22 but is a very strong prospect and his versatility will also be an asset to us next season.”