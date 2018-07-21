SUPERCUPNI Fixtures for 2018

Manchester United great Phil Neville is expected to be at Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday to watch the Red Devils Under 19s take on Celtic in a curtain raiser to next week’s SuperCupNI.
Neville, manager of the England Woman’s International team, will run the eye over his son Harvey who is a member of the Manchester United squad.
Saturday’s game at Coleraine Showgrounds has a 5pm kick-off and marks the start of the SuperCupNI tournament which has competitions at Minor, Junior and Premier level this year.
A parade of teams will take place in the town centre on Sunday from 7pm with a welcome ceremony at the Showgrounds where former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong will open the event.
FIXTURES: Minor Section fixtures, venues & kick off times
All games are played at Ulster University, Coleraine
MONDAY 23rd JULY
11:00 Portadown FC v West Ham United
11:30 Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine FC Academy
Noon Bertie Peacock Youths v Reeds FC
2:00 Greenisland FC v Ballinamallard United
2:30 Glenavon FC v Glentoran FC
3:00 Linfield FC v St Johnstone FC
TUESDAY 24th JULY
11:00 Glenavon FC v Linfield FC
11:30 Glentoran FC v St Johnstone FC
Noon Greenisland FC v Bertie Peacock Youths
2:00 Dungannon Swifts v Portadown FC
2:30 Coleraine FC Academy v West Ham United
3:00 Ballinamallard United v Reeds FC
WEDNESDAY 25th JULY
11:00 Dungannon Swifts v West Ham United
11:30 Glenavon FC v St Johnstone FC
12:00 Portadown FC v Coleraine FC Academy
2:00 Linfield FC v Glentoran FC
2:30 Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballinamallard Utd
3:00 Greenisland FC v Reeds FC
Junior Section fixtures, venues & kick off times
MONDAY 23rd JULY
Noon Chivas v Co Antrim Anderson Park, Coleraine
Noon Plymouth Argyle v Co Fermanagh Broughshane
1:30 Charlton Athletic v Co Down Riada 2, Ballymoney
3:00 Strikers v North Dublin SL Clough, Ballymena
3:30 Southampton v Co Tyrone Anderson Park, Coleraine
4:00 Colina v Dundalk SL Riada 2, Ballymoney
5:00 GPS v Cherry Orchard Castlerock
7.00 Rangers v Club NI Scroggy Rd, Limavady
7:00 Leeds United v Co Armagh Seahaven, Portstewart
7:30 Manchester United v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine
TUESDAY 24th JULY
TIME GAME VENUE
Noon Plymouth Argyle v Chivas Clough, Ballymena
Noon Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Broughshane
1:30 Charlton Athletic v GPS Riada 2, Ballymoney
1:30 Cherry Orchard v Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush
1:30 Southampton v Strikers Castlerock
3:30 North Dublin SL v Co Tyrone Clough, Ballymena
5:00 Club NI v Co L’derry Anderson Park, Coleraine
5:00 Dundalk SL v Co Armagh Castlerock
7:00 Leeds United v Colina Scroggy Rd, Limavady
7:30 Manchester United v Rangers Showgrounds, Ballymena
WEDNESDAY 25th JULY
Noon Colina v Co Armagh Clough, Ballymena
Noon Chivas v Co Fermanagh Anderson Park, Coleraine
1:00 Charlton Athletic v Cherry Orchard Castlerock
1:30 Strikers v Co Tyrone Broughshane
2:00 Leeds United v Dundalk SL Riada 2, Ballymoney
3:00 GPS v Co Down Clough, Ballymena
3:00 Plymouth Argyle v Co Antrim Castlerock
3:00 Southampton v North Dublin SL Anderson Park, Coleraine
5:00 Rangers v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine
6:00 Manchester United v Club NI Seahaven, Portstewart
Premier Section fixtures, venues & kick off times
MONDAY 23rd JULY
1:30 Desportes Iquique v Ichifuna Showgrounds, Ballymena
2:00 GPS v Edmonton FC The Warren, Portstewart
2:00 Club America v Co Tyrone Coleraine, Showgrounds
3:00 Partick Thistle v Right to Dream Broughshane
5:00 Serie B Italia v Co Armagh Showgrounds, Ballymena
5:00 First Choice Soccer v Otago Parker Avenue, Portrush
5:00 Spartak Moscow v Co Fermanagh The Warren, Portstewart
5:00 Vendee v Co L’derry Scroggy Rd, Limavady
7:00 Co Antrim v GO Audax Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
7:30 Newcastle United v Co Down Showgrounds, Ballymena
TUESDAY 24th JULY
1:30 Serie B Italia v First Choice Soccer The Warren, Portstewart
1:30 Vendee v GPS Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
3:00 Otago v Co Armagh Showgrounds, Coleraine
4:30 Spartak Moscow v GO Audax The Warren, Portstewart
5:00 Newcastle United v Desportes Iquique Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
5:00 Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Broughshane
5:00 Ichifuna v Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush
7:00 Edmonton FC v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine
7:00 Right to Dream v Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart
7:00 Partick Thistle v Club America Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
WEDNESDAY 25th JULY
2:00 Serie B Italia v Otago Scroggy Rd, Limavady
3:00 Newcastle United v Ichifuna The Warren, Portstewart
4:00 First Choice Soccer v Co Armagh Parker Avenue, Portrush
5:00 Right to Dream v Club America Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
5:00 Vendee v Edmonton FC Scroggy Rd, Limavady
5:00 GO Audax v Co Fermanagh Clough, Ballymena
5:00 Desportes Iquique v Co Down Broughshane
7:00 GPS v Co L’derry Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
7:00 Spartak Moscow v Co Antrim Scroggy Rd, Limavady
7:00 Partick Thistle v Co Tyrone Showgrounds, Ballymena