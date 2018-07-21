SUPERCUPNI Fixtures for 2018

Manchester United celebrate their 2017 success
Manchester United great Phil Neville is expected to be at Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday to watch the Red Devils Under 19s take on Celtic in a curtain raiser to next week’s SuperCupNI.

Neville, manager of the England Woman’s International team, will run the eye over his son Harvey who is a member of the Manchester United squad.

Saturday’s game at Coleraine Showgrounds has a 5pm kick-off and marks the start of the SuperCupNI tournament which has competitions at Minor, Junior and Premier level this year.

A parade of teams will take place in the town centre on Sunday from 7pm with a welcome ceremony at the Showgrounds where former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong will open the event.

FIXTURES: Minor Section fixtures, venues & kick off times

All games are played at Ulster University, Coleraine

MONDAY 23rd JULY

11:00 Portadown FC v West Ham United

11:30 Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine FC Academy

Noon Bertie Peacock Youths v Reeds FC

2:00 Greenisland FC v Ballinamallard United

2:30 Glenavon FC v Glentoran FC

3:00 Linfield FC v St Johnstone FC

TUESDAY 24th JULY

11:00 Glenavon FC v Linfield FC

11:30 Glentoran FC v St Johnstone FC

Noon Greenisland FC v Bertie Peacock Youths

2:00 Dungannon Swifts v Portadown FC

2:30 Coleraine FC Academy v West Ham United

3:00 Ballinamallard United v Reeds FC

WEDNESDAY 25th JULY

11:00 Dungannon Swifts v West Ham United

11:30 Glenavon FC v St Johnstone FC

12:00 Portadown FC v Coleraine FC Academy

2:00 Linfield FC v Glentoran FC

2:30 Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballinamallard Utd

3:00 Greenisland FC v Reeds FC

Junior Section fixtures, venues & kick off times

MONDAY 23rd JULY

Noon Chivas v Co Antrim Anderson Park, Coleraine

Noon Plymouth Argyle v Co Fermanagh Broughshane

1:30 Charlton Athletic v Co Down Riada 2, Ballymoney

3:00 Strikers v North Dublin SL Clough, Ballymena

3:30 Southampton v Co Tyrone Anderson Park, Coleraine

4:00 Colina v Dundalk SL Riada 2, Ballymoney

5:00 GPS v Cherry Orchard Castlerock

7.00 Rangers v Club NI Scroggy Rd, Limavady

7:00 Leeds United v Co Armagh Seahaven, Portstewart

7:30 Manchester United v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine

TUESDAY 24th JULY

TIME GAME VENUE

Noon Plymouth Argyle v Chivas Clough, Ballymena

Noon Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Broughshane

1:30 Charlton Athletic v GPS Riada 2, Ballymoney

1:30 Cherry Orchard v Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush

1:30 Southampton v Strikers Castlerock

3:30 North Dublin SL v Co Tyrone Clough, Ballymena

5:00 Club NI v Co L’derry Anderson Park, Coleraine

5:00 Dundalk SL v Co Armagh Castlerock

7:00 Leeds United v Colina Scroggy Rd, Limavady

7:30 Manchester United v Rangers Showgrounds, Ballymena

WEDNESDAY 25th JULY

Noon Colina v Co Armagh Clough, Ballymena

Noon Chivas v Co Fermanagh Anderson Park, Coleraine

1:00 Charlton Athletic v Cherry Orchard Castlerock

1:30 Strikers v Co Tyrone Broughshane

2:00 Leeds United v Dundalk SL Riada 2, Ballymoney

3:00 GPS v Co Down Clough, Ballymena

3:00 Plymouth Argyle v Co Antrim Castlerock

3:00 Southampton v North Dublin SL Anderson Park, Coleraine

5:00 Rangers v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine

6:00 Manchester United v Club NI Seahaven, Portstewart

Premier Section fixtures, venues & kick off times

MONDAY 23rd JULY

1:30 Desportes Iquique v Ichifuna Showgrounds, Ballymena

2:00 GPS v Edmonton FC The Warren, Portstewart

2:00 Club America v Co Tyrone Coleraine, Showgrounds

3:00 Partick Thistle v Right to Dream Broughshane

5:00 Serie B Italia v Co Armagh Showgrounds, Ballymena

5:00 First Choice Soccer v Otago Parker Avenue, Portrush

5:00 Spartak Moscow v Co Fermanagh The Warren, Portstewart

5:00 Vendee v Co L’derry Scroggy Rd, Limavady

7:00 Co Antrim v GO Audax Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

7:30 Newcastle United v Co Down Showgrounds, Ballymena

TUESDAY 24th JULY

1:30 Serie B Italia v First Choice Soccer The Warren, Portstewart

1:30 Vendee v GPS Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

3:00 Otago v Co Armagh Showgrounds, Coleraine

4:30 Spartak Moscow v GO Audax The Warren, Portstewart

5:00 Newcastle United v Desportes Iquique Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

5:00 Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Broughshane

5:00 Ichifuna v Co Down Parker Avenue, Portrush

7:00 Edmonton FC v Co L’derry Showgrounds, Coleraine

7:00 Right to Dream v Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart

7:00 Partick Thistle v Club America Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

WEDNESDAY 25th JULY

2:00 Serie B Italia v Otago Scroggy Rd, Limavady

3:00 Newcastle United v Ichifuna The Warren, Portstewart

4:00 First Choice Soccer v Co Armagh Parker Avenue, Portrush

5:00 Right to Dream v Club America Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

5:00 Vendee v Edmonton FC Scroggy Rd, Limavady

5:00 GO Audax v Co Fermanagh Clough, Ballymena

5:00 Desportes Iquique v Co Down Broughshane

7:00 GPS v Co L’derry Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

7:00 Spartak Moscow v Co Antrim Scroggy Rd, Limavady

7:00 Partick Thistle v Co Tyrone Showgrounds, Ballymena