Swansea v Liverpool: What time is kick-off? Which TV channel is it on?

Swansea welcome Liverpool in the Premier League tonight.

The Reds, buoyed by their electric display in their recent win over Man City will be full of confidence heading into this one.

And after the weekend results a win for the Reds could see them go level on points with Chelsea.

What time does Swansea vs Liverpool kick off?

Tonight's game at the Liberty Stadium kicks off is at 8pm.

Which TV channel is it on?

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.