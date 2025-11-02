Dungannon's Junior celebrates his goal versus Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts assistant manager Dixie Robinson outlined how a tactical switch paid its rewards as they netted two second-half goals to beat Crusaders at Stangmore Park.

When it looked like the game might end scoreless, the Swifts had different ideas as they made the breakthrough on 71 minutes when Junior headed in from Sean McAllister’s cross.

Another cross proved to be Crusaders’ downfall as substitute Andrew Mitchell pounced from Thomas Maguire’s cross three minutes from time to move Dungannon up to fourth in the Premiership standings.

"It is a very welcome three points," Robinson told Dungannon Swifts' social media platforms.

"I think it puts us into fourth-place now and it was like a game of two halves, to be honest.

"I thought in the first-half we were quite passive, very slow in our build-up and we didn't hit the levels we had hoped to.

"Going in 0-0 at half-time, we thought about changing our shape a little bit and fair play to Rod (McAree) he did.

"When we went 4-3-3, I thought we completely dominated the second-half."

The Swifts were a difficult animal after the restart and they threatened at will as visiting stopper Johnny Tuffey had to deny efforts from Thomas Maguire and Adam Glenny.

However, Junior managed to strike first and the Swifts never looked back from thereon as they sealed a fifth straight win on home soil.

Robinson added: "I think in the first 15 minutes of the second-half, we created four or five great opportunities.

"Whether it be not taking our chances or maybe missing the target or good saves from Tuffey...I thought I hope it's not going to be one of those days.

"Once we broke the deadlock through Junior, a good ball in by Sean (McAllister), I thought we built on our lead rather than defend it.

"It was good to get the second one and have that little cushion.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved the three points."