TENNENTS IRISH CUP FINAL: Player ratings as Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 at Windsor Park

Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 3

Player ratings as Coleraine saw off Cliftonville 3-1 to claim the 2018 Tennents Irish Cup.

Coleraine's Aaron Burns celebrates after making it 2-1

Goals from Darren McCauley, Aaron Burns and Eoin Bradley sealed the win for the Bannsiders while the Reds only reply came through Ruaidhri Donnelly.

CLIFTONVILLE:

Brian Neeson: Good first half but had no chance with Bannsiders first goal. Did well 7/10

Levi Ives: Played well and wasn't ruffled. Taken off in second half. 6/10

Coleraine's scores his side's second goal

Garry Breen: Assured and little to do in opening exchanges.6/10

Jamie Harney: Looked the part in opening period and settled into the game. Worked hard 6/10

Chris Curran: Tidy in midfield for Reds but taken off for Stephen Garrett. 6/10

Liam Bagnell: Busy in the middle of the park and battled hard. 6/10

Cliftonville celebrate after scoring

Joe Gormley: Looked busy in opening exchanges but lacked cutting edge. 6/10

Jay Donnelly: Started brightly and did well but could have done more. 6/10

Tomas Cosgrove: Good run in 25th minute and looked composed.Good defender. 6/10

Conor McDonald: Steady and passed ball well but needed to do more in later stages. 6/10

Coleraine celebrate

Ruaidhri Donnelly: Quality touches and scored Reds first goal from close range.6/10.

Subs:

Curran off Stephen Garrett on 72 mins: Looked lively when he came on. 6/10.

Breen off Jude Winchester on 84 mins: Little time to make impact. 5/10.

Ives off Shane Grimes on 84 mins: Flattened Eoin Bradley but had no time for anything else. 5/10

COLERAINE

Chris Johns: Showed good hands in opening half and had no chance for Reds first goal. 7/10

Adam Mullan: Early yellow card but did well. 7/10

Ciaron Harkin: Looked calm and composed. Got involved. 7/10.

Darren McCauley: Struggled to get into game early on but scored fantastic goal in the 51st minute. A quality finish. 7/10

Eoin Bradley: Battled from start to finish and would be a nightmare to play against. Scored third goal at the death after racing through from half-way line. 8/10

Gareth McConaghie: Solid at the back in the opening exchanges. Good performance. 8/10

Brad Lyons: Worked hard in middle of park and looked to get on the ball. 7/10.

Stephen O'Donnell: Solid defending from the skipper in the early stages. led from the front. 7/10

Aaron Trainor: Good left foot, settled quickly and delivered great ball for opener. 7/10

Jamie McGonigle:Tried to get into the game early on and had good chance before the break.Taken off for Burns. 6/10

Stephen Dooley: Looked lively but taken off in 30th minute after being fouled by Curran. 5/10

Subs:

Parkhill for Dooley on 31mins: Settled in quickly. 7/10

McCauley off Smith on 84mins: Did well. 6/10

Burns on for McGonigle 61mins: Some good touches and scored in the 77th minute to make it 2-1 after racing clear. Took chance very well. 7/10.