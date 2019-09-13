Terrace Talk: Ballymena United and Coleraine fans give their 'Derby Day' predictions

We have two massive derbies in the Danske Bank Premiership this Saturday as Ballymena United entertain Coleraine and Linfield host Glentoran.

Our Terrace Talk contributors Andy Nelson (Ballymena United) and Brain Alcorn (Coleraine) give us their view on the big showdown at The Showgrounds as well as their own special derby memories.

Andy Nelson

Andy Nelson Ballymena United

What's your favourite derby moment?

Any time you come away with three points on Derby Day is special. You have the bragging rights. The league cup semi final in 2017, winning in extra time to go through to the final and win our first ‘major’ trophy (no offence County Antrim Shield) in so long will live in the memory. Also last season's 4-0 rout in their own backyard with a hat-trick for Andy McGrory stands out.

How do you rate your season so far?

Brain Alcorn

Average, we haven't really got going, however, having 10 points from five games having not played well is a positive. I'm sure we will click soon.

Your best player this season?

I would have to say Andy McGrory. What a signing he has been. Tremendously hard worker, consistent performer and chipping in with three league goals already. A real fans favourite. An honourable mention to Cathair Friel also.

Rival’s danger man?

Oran seems to have revived their form. They are strong defensively have a hard-working midfield and have goalscorers up top. Ben Doherty has started the season well, if we can keep him quiet and nullify his service to the front men we stand a chance.

First derby memory?

My Granda used to take us to the Boxing Day derbies growing up. Earliest memory would be 1993 or 1994. Big John Herron scored in a 1-1 draw.

Score Prediction?

Think it will be tight, I begrudge even offering them the draw so I’ll go 2-1 Ballymena.

Brian Alcorn Coleraine

What's your favourite derby moment?

Oh there’s been a few. Scoring five up there a few years ago is one, but one I loved most was the cup game in 2013, they equalised late on, only for David Scullion to go straight up the pitch and score the winner.

How do you rate your season so far?

Solid, frustrating, but exciting start for the Bannsiders. We’ve done well but we could have at least another four points on the board.

Your best player this season?

That’s a hard one. Ben Doherty and Aaron Canning have been brilliant in every game. For goals and assists though I’ll have to say Ben Doherty, also the energy he brings to the team.

Rival’s danger man?

Probably Cathair Friel, he’s a goalscorer, I think he already has a few to his name this season. He’s also played well the last few times against us.

First derby memory?

My memory isn’t that good, but it was early ‘90s, I remember the brilliant atmosphere in the old Shed End at The Showgrounds.

Score prediction?

My head says it will be a score draw, 2-2 maybe, but my heart says, 2-1 Coleraine!