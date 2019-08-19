TERRACE TALK: Irish League fans’ weekend video review Jude Winchester celebrates his goal in front of the Ballymena United supporters. Pic by Pacemaker. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Each week we will run video reviews from fans representing each of the 12 clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership. To get involved as part of the Terrace Talk team simply e-mail your contact details to sport@newsletter.co.uk. Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood retires from international football