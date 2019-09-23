TERRACE TALK: Irish League fans’ weekend video review

Coleraine are the only unbeaten team in the Danske Bank Premiership after the latest round of fixtures
Each week we will run video reviews from fans representing each of the 12 clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership.

To get involved as part of the Terrace Talk team simply e-mail your contact details to sport@newsletter.co.uk.