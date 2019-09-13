Terrace Talk: Linfield and Glentoran fans give their 'Derby Day' predictions

We have two massive derbies in the Danske Bank Premiership this Saturday as Ballymena United entertain Coleraine and Linfield host Glentoran.

Our Terrace Talk contributors Mark McGuiggan (Linfield) and Craig McCullagh (Glentoran) give us their view on the big showdown at Windsor Park as well as their own special derby memories.

Mark McGuiggan

Your favourite derby moment?

I’m very lucky to have seen plenty of great games for Linfield in the fixture! My favourite moment is a tough choice between two Boxing Day moments - Damien Curran scoring a smasher, or Ivan Sproule scoring, taking his shirt off and getting a second yellow card. We still won 2-1 with 10 men.

How do you rate your season so far?

I think the season so far has been very different than any I’ve seen before. It was really special to watch the European run which no team had ever done, but the lows of losing 4-2 to Coleraine and going out on away goals are tough to take. We still haven’t had much of a run in the league so I can’t really say much.

Craig McCullagh

Your best player this season and why?

Shayne Lavery without a doubt. Has played out of his skin in every game, scored important goals and was rightfully rewarded with a call up to the Northern Ireland squad. He will torture every defence he plays against!

Rival’s danger man?

From what I’ve heard Van Overbeek. Seems to not even have hit his form yet but is still playing very well. Slightly wary of him.

First derby memory?

Probably a cold Boxing Day defeat at the Oval in about 2007. I think Gary Hamilton scored the only goal that day. Not a good Christmas for eight-year-old me!

Score prediction?

A 3-0 win to the Blues. I don’t fear Glentoran!

Craig McCullagh Glentoran

Your favourite derby moment?

It’s hard to pick between Michael Halliday’s late winner in the Irish cup final that won us the Cup, I was pretty young and it just felt so special, I then went on to write a whole piece about the experience of that day as part of my GSCE. Or ‘Morgan Day’, the absolute eruptions after the goal went in are on a different level.

How do you rate your season so far?

Massively impressive so far, bar a poor game against Dungannon, we’ve been playing some excellent football, which was been a joy to watch and is now yielding results on the board too.

Your best player this season?

Don’t think we have a key man as such, we’ve so many good players in the squad now, and there’s players biding their time to get a chance as well, so everyone will have to see themselves, the most impressive performances so far for me have come from Plum, O’Neill, Van Overbeek and Frazer, but there’s been so many others too.

Rival’s danger man?

From what I’ve seen, it has to be Lavery, looks a level above, hopefully we can keep him quiet.

First derby memory?

I went with my uncle John way back in the 90’s when I was in primary school, Tommy Cassidy was in charge of the glens back then, I couldn’t tell you how we played or what the score was, all I can remember was how loud and passionate it was!

Score Prediction?

I’ll take a scrappy 2-1 Glentoran win right now!