THAT save puts Bobby Edwards in spotlight but Portadown goalkeeper’s focus on team gains

Portadown’s Bobby Edwards may have spent the past week in the social media spotlight but is happy to highlight the collective credit - and luck - behind his memorable moment.

Footage generated online buzz as Edwards raced across his line to claw away the ball with a superb dive that helped protect the points against Newry City AFC on Friday night plus Portadown’s position as Bluefin Sport Championship leaders.

However, the USA-born goalkeeper felt it was all in a night’s work.

“That’s my job and, to be honest, there is always an element of luck in a save like that as so many factors in a different way result in a different outcome,” said Edwards. “I’m just happy we got the win and I could play a part, especially as for the majority of the season I’ve not been called on like that due to the efforts of those in the defence and rest of the side.

“It’s been long overdue in some regards for me to return the favour.

“You train as a goalkeeper and work on everything but in a match situation you still need that slice of good fortune.

“With friends and family back in America then the internet is a great tool to help them follow my career at Portadown and I’m proud they can keep in touch with everything.

“That connection is great and being able to stay in contact and see messages of support has helped me settle in Northern Ireland.

“To come from 1-0 down and get the 2-1 win against a strong side like Newry is a real boost for our squad.

“Now it is back to business again away to Ballyclare Comrades on Friday.”

Supporters’ club bus times for tonight (Friday) away to Ballyclare are as follows, with kick-off 7.45: OFFICIAL PORTS TRAVEL CLUB - Leaving Shamrock Park 6.30 and JD Tipler’s 6.45; RICHHILL REDS - Leaving the village 6.30 sharp then Portadown stop 6.40; SHAMROCK REDS - Leaving Shamrock Park 6.14.