The winners and losers in the Premier League transfer window

The Premier League transfer window has closed and the new season is about to begin.

After a late flurry of activity from some clubs and frustration for others, the 20 clubs must make do with they have until January.

New Liverpool stopper Alisson

Here's a look at the window's winners and losers.

WINNERS

Liverpool

Did their business early, landing a top-class keeper in Alisson, along with Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Arsenal

New boss Unai Emery wasted no time addressing the team's deficiencies, strengthening in goal and defence.

Everton

With the caveat that last summer's spending spree quickly turned sour, they look to be one of the big winners with a flurry of late coups.

West Ham

Manuel Pellegrini has overhauled the squad he inherited from David Moyes, making nine new signings, including Jack Wilshere from Arsenal.

Wolves

Have flexed their financial muscle ahead of their return to the Premier League, bringing in the likes of Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore, while holding on to Ruben Neves.

LOSERS

Manchester United

A chastening couple of months for United, who were unable to land the defender they wanted.

Tottenham

Became the first Premier League team not to make a single signing during the summer window and also failed to sell the players they wanted to.

Burnley

After the high of finishing seventh last season and European qualification, optimism has been dampened by a challenging window where they have been priced out of many deals.

Newcastle

Financial constraints again left Newcastle fans distinctly underwhelmed by their business.

Chelsea

Landing Jorginho was a plus point but ended up £40million in deficit after seeing Thibaut Courtois join Real Madrid and bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga.