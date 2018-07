The disappointment was etched on the faces of the Coleraine players and management as the exited the Europa League on Thursday night.

An inspired performance by Spartak Subotica goalkeeper Nikola Peric denied the Bannsiders a memorable night at The Showgrounds.

Stevie Lowry in action for Coleraine against Spartak Subotica.

Speaking after the game midfielder Stevie Lowry said he felt his side had missed an opportunity, but added there was plenty of positives for Coleraine to take in to the new season.