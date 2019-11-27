This is how Chelsea's stunning £600m starting XI could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The brutally addictive computer game Football Manager is back with its latest offering, which is set to see global workplace productivity nosedive, promising relationships turn to ashes, and any attempts at learning a new language/finally getting round to watching 'The Wire' being postponed for another few months.

We've been having a lot of fun getting to grips for FM20, and decided to simulate five years down the line to see how Chelsea line-up in the future. Here's a look at how the game has predicted their starting XI and manager.

GK: Kepa Arizabalaga

He's still Chelsea's number one, and has blossomed into a highly-reliable stopper between the sticks. For Spain, however, he still can't get past David de Gea.

RB: Reece James

Well, this is lovely to see. The youth academy product has burst into the starting XI, and is the club's top earner on a rather tasty £275k a week. NIce work if you can get it!

CB: Marquinhos

Following in the footsteps of David Luiz and Alex before him, it's another Brazilian centre-back for the Blues. He joined from PSG in 2021 for - get this - £107m! To be fair, he has been outstanding, and is the club's new captain.

CB: Matthjis de Ligt

Ooft, now you're talking! The following season in 2022, Chelsea treated themselves to the Dutch powerhouse, who cost a not too shabby £93m. Again, they've just about had their money's worth.

LB: Emerson

He's now 30, but he's still worth over £40m, having been moulded into a top quality full-back under Frank Lampard.

MC: N'Golo Kante

In real life, he's been adamant that he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge for the long haul. On FM, this appears to be the case, as he's now in his 10th season at the club. He may be 33, but still boasts an 18/20 stamina rating.

MC: Stanislav Lobotka

A very left field signing, and not a particularly decent one either! £48m was handed over to prize him from Celta Vigo in 2023, after an admittedly fine spell in La Liga. Still, the Slovakia international had a dire first season with Chelsea.

AMR: Matias Zaracho

He's a new signing at Stamford Bridge, following spells with Atletico Madrid and PSG. At £86m, we assume the club will at some point be hauled over the coals for FFP breaches.

AMC: Mason Mount

Another academy starlet to stick around, the tenacious midfielder is afforded the number ten role in the 2024 Chelsea side. Bizarrely, however, he didn't make a single assist in the 2022/23 season.

AML: Jadon Sancho

Chelsea fans would like this, that's for sure! He's got 51 England caps to his name at just 24, and the Blues pinched him off Borussia Dortmund for £85m in 2022. He's still an absolute goal and assist machine for both club and country.

ST: Wesley

Another left field choice, this. After tearing it up with Aston Villa, he secured a move to Bayer Leverkusen where he continued to bang in the goals. He's just joined the Blues for £42m. Tammy Abraham has, rather brutally, been thrown into the Chelsea reserves!

Manager: Leonardo Jardim

Frank Lampard has only recently left the club, with the only silverware he could bring Chelsea as a manager being the Europa League. Jardim is now at the wheel, after winning the 2022 World Cup with France.