Three and easy for Carrick Rangers at Institute

Institute 0, Carrick Rangers 3

Carrick Rangers for the second time in a matter of weeks, easily seen off a disappointing Institute, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

After two good performances in their previous games against Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town, Sean Connor's side produced a dreadful display and in truth could have lost by a bigger margin.

Rangers were also on the front foot and deservedly ran out winners, with Stewart Nixon producing a super attacking display throughout the game.

The home side made one change to their side which lost the bottom of the table clash against Warrenpoint Town, with Shaun Leppard replacing the injury Evan Tweed.

Rangers made two alterations to their team which battled hard for a point at Larne on Boxing Day, with William Faulkner and Stuart Nixon, starting and Guillaume Kete dropping to the bench and Chris Rogers missed out through suspension

Niall Currie's men took the lead on 11 minutes as Lloyd Anderson found some space inside the Stute penalty box, after getting away from Shaun Leppard, before seeing his close range shot blocked by Rory Brown, but the midfielder headed home the rebound.

Minutes later a Nixon long throw-in from the right was nearly headed into his own net by Leppard, but the big defender's clearances flew just wide.

'Stute went close themselves to levelling things on 18 minutes as Conor Tourish saw his glancing header from 10 yards, flash just wide.

Rangers doubled their lead two minutes later as Lee Chapman capitalises on some slack defending to gain possession and send a low cross from the right to the back post for Reece Neale to make no mistake from close range.

Just after the half-hour mark the visitors were forced into a change as goalkeeper Aaron Hogg had to be stretchered off after he fell awkwardly inside the box, with 17-year-old Ben Nicholl replacing him.

Carrick went close to ending the game as a contest on 43 minutes but Chapman's close range strike, after a goalmouth scramble, was cleared off the line by Jack Bradley.

Institute made their second change on 51 minutes as Jamie Dunne replaced Benny McLaughlin, after Sean Connor looked to try and get his side back into the game.

However it was the visitors who went close to scoring a third as Neale went close to adding his second of the day, but his long range strike just after the hour mark, was saved by Brown.

Rangers sealed the points on 73 minutes after substitute Guillaume Keke broke clear down right before his cut-back found an unmarked Nixon, who gleefully side footed home into the net.

Moments later Dunne should have pulled one back, but the substitute fired wide, after Joe McCready had created the clear cut chance.

On 87 minutes Institute went close scoring a consolation goal as Burke's right wing centre found Graham Crown, but the midfielder's diving header from 10 yards, sailed just wide.

Right at the death Daniel Kelly was inches away from scoring a fourth, but he headed over from close range.

Institute: Brown, Leppard (Green 20), Tourish, D Curry, C McLaughlin; Bradley, McCauley, Crown, B McLaughlin (Dunne 51); McCready.

Carrick Rangers: Hogg (Nicholl 36), Neale, Surgenor, Loughran, Chapman, Faulkner, Kelly, Nixon, Smith (Keke 65), Cherry, Anderson (Hassin 72).

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).