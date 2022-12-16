Larne currently lead David Healy’s men by eight points but the Inver Park side’s away trip to Ballymena United on Friday night was postponed due to freezing weather, giving the Blues an opportunity to close the gap.

Reigning champions Linfield, though, won’t be taking anything for granted against struggling Swifts, who earned a season-best victory last weekend, beating Carrick Rangers 4-1 at home to keep them three points ahead of basement club Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield defeated Dean Shiels’ side at Stangmore Park earlier in the season, when Robbie McDaid’s goal secured the three points.

David Healy will be hoping Linfield can close the gap to Irish Premiership leaders Larne when they face Dungannon Swifts on Saturday at Windsor Park.

Glenavon host third-placed Crusaders at Mourneview Park and will be looking to turn their fortunes around after a run of frustrating results, with the Lurgan Blues losing three and drawing one of their last four league games.

Gary Hamilton’s side sit ninth in the table, two points ahead of Newry City but with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they face a stiff test against the Crues, who will be eager to bounce back after losing 2-0 against Coleraine at the Showgrounds last Friday.

Saturday’s third scheduled game sees relegation strugglers Portadown travel to Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ports clinched a morale-boosting victory last time out, securing a vital three points with a 1-0 home win over Ballymena.

That result came after Portadown defeated Newry 3-1 for their first win of the season on December 4, but the result was overturned by the NIFL due to a player eligibility breach after Alberto Balde Almanzar did not start the game after being originally named on the team sheet submitted to officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry’s match against Coleraine also fell victim to the weather on Friday.

Coleraine were looking to claim a fourth win in a row after sealing a 2-0 home win over Crusaders last Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said: “We’ve had to charge the batteries and very much just tried to freshen the legs and get ready for this Christmas period.”