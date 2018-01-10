Three Larne players have contracts terminated - club statement in full

Irish League club Larne FC has tonight announced that three of its players have had their contracts terminated following what it described as 'a serious breach of club discipline'.

In a statement published on the Championship side's website on Wednesday evening, the club revealed that, with immediate effect, David Abe, Julien Anau and Ralph Kottoy are no longer on their books.

The club said it would not be revealing details of the breach of discipline and 'have no desire to make any further comment, or answer any questions' on the matter.

Larne Football Club statement in full

Following a serious breach of club discipline, David Abe, Julien Anau and Ralph Kottoy have agreed to the immediate termination of their contracts.

Larne Football Club have worked very hard to create a culture based on principles of honesty and integrity, so if these are compromised we have to take action. We are, of course, sorry to lose these players but we had no choice but to request immediate termination of their contracts.

Larne Football Club have no desire to make any further comment, or answer any questions, regarding the nature of the breach of club discipline. We have two very important football games coming up. The club and squad are 100 per cent focused on those fixtures.

Larne Football Club will not compromise on the high standards of conduct it expects at all times from its players, staff, officials and volunteers, as we continue to build a club which will be the pride of our town and we ask our supporters to continue giving our squad their incredible support in the coming weeks.