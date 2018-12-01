Three red cards, four goalls and on-pitch melee as Glentoran and Crusaders draw 2-2

GLENTORAN 2 CRUSADERS 2

Glentoran and Crusaders fought out a 2-2 draw at the Oval in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturdaybut this game with be remembered for the three red cards and the on pitch melee.

Crusaders Kyle Owens and Rory Patterson with Glentoran's John McGuigan all saw red during the clash.

While a terrible tackle from Marcus Kane on Paul Heatley resulted in a melee on the pitch which involved both benches.

On 11 minutes the Glens had a chance from a corner. James Ferrin trying to stab the ball home as Crues keeper Harry Doherty gathered at the back post.

Glentoran were on the front foot but it was the Crues who took the lead in the 16th minute and it was that man Paul Heatley again. The winger leaving a couple of Glens defenders in his wake before shooting past keeper Elliott Morris. It was Heatley's eighth goal in eight games.

On 23 minutes the Glens had a great chance to equalise, A Ross Redman corner found the head of Marcus Kane and he headed the ball into the ground and over from close range.

The Crues hit the post on 30 minutes as Kyle Owens effort was very lose to making to 2-0.

It was 1-1 in the 31st minute. A free-kick from Garrett was headed home by John Herron at the back post.

The Glens had another chance after a free-kick was cleared to in the 32nd minute but his effort flew wide.

It was 2-1 to Crusaders two minutes later as Heatley found Rory Patterson and the striker blasted home from ten yards.

It could have been 3-1 in the 38th minute. Patterson's cross just needed a touch from Heatley but the winger just couldn't get there.

Crusaders Kyle Owens was then sent-off for a second yellow after a challenge on John McGuigan in the 42nd minute

It was 2-2 in the 44th minute as Robbie McDaid fired home from close range and it was game on.

But the half was not over as there was a scuffle right at the break - involving the two benches after a terrible challenge on Heatley with Glens McGuigan and Crues Patterson sent-off after things had calmed down.

In the 57th minute Heatley seemed to be pulled down in the box by Ferrin but the referee waved play on. Latvian referee Andris Treimanis and his assistants were having an interesting afternoon.

Heatley had a chance to give the Crues in the 69th minute but Morris did well to well to save. Glens defender Garrett then made a great block from Heatley as he pulled the trigger.

Sub O'Neill had a great chance in the 85th minute for the Glens but Doherty made a great save.

GLENTORAN: Morris, Garrett (Gallagher 74mins), Kane, Herron, McGuigan, McDaid, Davidson (O'Neill 81mins), Crowe, Gordon, Redman, Ferrin.

Subs not used: Birney, McMahon, McCarthy.

CRUSADERS: Doherty, McChrystal, Coates, Ward, Carvill, Forsythe, K Owens,Caddell (Snoody 83mins) Heatley, Clarke, Patterson.

Subs not used: O'Neill, Burns, Lowry, Glackin, Ruddy, Thompson.

Referee: Andris Treimanis