Tiernan Lynch taking the positives from Larne's Champions League exit as he comments on the benefits of a change to the playing calendar
Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Latvia, the Irish League champions would make a bright start during Wednesday night's reverse fixture but a lack of conviction in front of goal meant they failed to get back into the tie.
A devastating six-minute spell before the break yielded three goals for the visitors, who would go on to make it 4-0 after the restart to round off a 7-0 aggregate win.
Lynch stated that Larne's performance in the early stages was as good as he's ever seen by an Irish League team, but RFS' class and fitness levels took over as they booked a meeting against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the next qualifying round.
"When you get beat 4-0 by anybody, it's always a harsh reality," Lynch told Larne’s social media platforms.
"It's probably been the only 4-0 game I've been involved in where I was hugely proud of the players.
"We came off at half-time and for 38 minutes it's as good a performance as I've ever seen from any Irish League team.
"I thought that everything we've talked about, about everything we asked for, everything we worked on - we got it in abundance.
"Their little bit of class took over and for six minutes it was a little bit of a whirlwind.
"I thought the boys regrouped and came back out the second-half and they went again.
"There was a huge difference in the end in levels and fitness levels and where one team is compared to the other team.
"I thought there were so many positives in the group and it was a tough pill to swallow but there's also some fabulous learning curves in there."
Larne will now turn their focus to third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League – with the draw to take place on Monday.
When asked if a change in the professional playing calendar would help Irish League clubs, Lynch stated that whilst RFS might have still qualified, the Inver Reds would have certainly been better prepared across the two legs.
He stressed: "I'm surely not going to sit here and say if we were 21 games in, we would have won that tie.
"They're a very, very good side but what I am convinced of is that if we were 21 games into our season, it wouldn't have finished the way it finished.
"We wouldn't have had the game that we had over there because we would have been at a different time of our season where we probably would have approached the first very differently.
"That's not to take anything away from RFS as I say they're a top side with top players.
"Probably the big difference in the game was their ability to put the ball in the net and we didn't."
