Tiernan Lynch wants Larne to bounce back after League Cup shock

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has challenged his players to bounce back from a ‘bad night at the office’ after they were dumped out of the BetMcLean League Cup by Dundela on Tuesday night.

The Inver Park outfit went down 3-1 at home to the Championship sidewith Lynch admitting his side got punished for not performing on the night.

“We had to make changes due to injuries and suspensions and as I say we got what we deserved in the end,” he said. “It’s very hard to be too critical of the lads after the level of performance they have given us over the last few weeks.

“We didn’t perform and we got punished for it. No matter what we tried or done, it just didn’t come off for us tonight.

“The longer the game went on we got more and more frustrated. It was a hugely bad night at the office.

“You apologise to he supporters, it’s not what they’re used to. No-one hurts more than the players, and it’s never their intention to go out and not play well or do the shirt justice.

“We have to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves of and get ready for Saturday.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin was also less than impressed with his own side’s League Cup showing as they squeeze past Premier Intermediate outfit Bangor 3-2.

McLaughlin admitted he had a ‘few choice words’ with his players after the game as he was unhappy with the level of performance on the night.

“We set standards for ourselves that have to be maintained in every game, no matter the opposition, but we fell below that during the second-half,” he said.

“I know winning is the most important thing at the end of the day but our supporters don’t want to see us playing like that – they weren’t entertained, they didn’t enjoy it and at times the way we played was unacceptable.

“We had a few choice words in the changing room afterwards, where we just reminded players that they’re playing for Cliftonville and when you play for Cliftonville, there are standards you have to meet every single time you go out onto the pitch.”

Meanwhile, the Reds have announced that midfielder Conor McMenamin has signed a two-year contract extension, with the Solitude outfit.