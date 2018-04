Crusaders talisman Paul Heatley wants even more success next season.

The winger who netted an impressive 21 league goals this season, is hungry for more silverware in the 2018/19 campaign and believes the standards he and his team-mates have set can be beaten next season.

Stephen Baxter's men have scored incredibly 106 goals this campaign and the 30-year-old winger wants to beat that record next season.