Tommy Wright named Scottish Premier League manager of the month

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has picked up the Scottish Premier League manager of the month award for November.

Wright who led Lisburn Distillery to the League cup in 2011 has led the Perth side on a six-match unbeaten run winning two and drawing one of their league matches without conceding a goal last month.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture against Hearts Wright said: “Form can change so quickly,” said Wright.

“People would have said playing us after Celtic beat us was the perfect time and look what happened.

“Managers don’t sit and think ‘they’ve lost three’... you think the other way, that they haven’t won so they are due to pick up points.

“So it doesn’t enter into my psyche or the players’ psyche.

“Their form is not good but they are still ahead of us. It just shows you how tough this league is.

“They were unbeaten at the top of the league then all of a sudden the goals dry up and they slip down the league a bit.”