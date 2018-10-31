Tommy Wright praises his players after St Johnstone beat Livingston

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright praised his side’s character after they recorded three straight victories and collected as many clean sheets since being thrashed by Celtic.

Matthew Kennedy’s fifth-minute strike was enough to inflict Livingston’s first Ladbrokes Premiership home defeat of the season as they went down 1-0.

Saints had been left bruised by a 6-0 home loss to reigning champions Celtic on October 7 but have responded with wins over Motherwell, St Mirren and now against the Lions, a productive run that has taken the Perth side to within a point of sixth-placed Livi.

And former Northern Ireland keeper Wright said: “It was a difficult game and we knew it would be.

“We were strong in defence and we thought we would have to deal with a lot of balls into the box and we did that.

“If I am being over critical we could have passed it a bit better. But when you win and keep a clean sheet it is an unbelievable response from the Celtic game.

“Not too many teams would show the character we have done in the last three games.

“I am delighted for them. To have 17 points so far is a great start for us.

“Livingston have had a great start to the season and we matched them up to show them the respect they deserved.”