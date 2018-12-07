Tommy Wright: St Johnstone contract boost for former Northern Ireland international

Former Northern Ireland international Tommy Wright has agreed fresh terms to extend his stay as St Johnstone manager.

The Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership club confirmed the news of the contract extension, citing the deal will keep Wright at the club until May 2022.

Wright replaced another former Northern Ireland international as St Johnstone boss following Steve Lomas’ exit to Millwall in 2013.

The midweek 2-2 draw with Hearts marked Wright’s 250th game as manager of the club.

The 55-year-old’s playing career at club level covered Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. His Irish League managerial career featured time at Limavady United, Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery before a 2011 move to St Johnstone as assistant boss.