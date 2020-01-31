TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Glentoran delight at ‘long shot’ deal for Ruaidhrí Donnelly

Glentoran head coach Mick McDermott admits the club’s pursuit of Ruaidhri Donnelly was considered “a long shot” but feels the former Cliftonville forward can shine as part of the Oval revolution.

The highly-rated striker has signed with the Glens for an undisclosed fee until May 2023 - with McDermott quick to praise Donnelly’s attributes.

“I am very happy to have secured Ruaidhrí for Glentoran,” said McDermott on the club’s official website. “It seemed a bit of a long shot when we first decided to enquire to Cliftonville about him, but he was very keen to come here to be part of our climb.

“Ruaidhrí has played at a much higher level in England and has given Glentoran trouble every time he has faced us since returning home.

“Our teams here attack with pace, strength and skill and Ruaidhrí will definitely add even more quality to the attacking options we already have.

“Paul (Millar) and I have made it clear that we only want to bring the very best players to Glentoran and to keep the quality we have.

“Everyone will agree that Ruaidhrí is in the very top bracket of Irish League footballers so I know our fantastic support will take to him very quickly.”

It marks the latest significant statement of intent by ambitious Glentoran in the January transfer window.

Having had Irish League record transfer bids of £60,000 for strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky recently rejected by, respectively, Cliftonville and Ballymena United, Glentoran will see Donnelly’s arrival as a major high-profile addition.

Donnelly was previously linked with a New Year move to Larne and it is understood his contract was due to end this summer, following 67 goals in 178 appearances for the Solitude side in his latest spell at Cliftonville.