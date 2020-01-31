TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Glentoran sign Ruaidhrí Donnelly from Cliftonville

Glentoran have wrapped up an audacious transfer deadline day swoop to sign Ruaidhrí Donnelly from Cliftonville.

It is understood the highly-rated striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Glens for an undisclosed fee.

It marks the latest significant statement of intent by ambitious Glentoran in the January transfer window.

Having had Irish League record transfer bids of £60,000 for strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky recently rejected by, respecitivley, Cliftonville and Ballymena United, Glentoran will see Donnelly’s arrival as a major high-profile addition.

Donnelly was previously linked with a New Year move to Larne and it is understood his contract was due to end this summer, following 67 goals in 178 appearances for the Solitude side in his latest spell at Cliftonville.