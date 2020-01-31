TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: John Herron in line for Irish Cup debut with Larne after Glentoran move

Larne have bolstered the club’s midfield options with the addition of John Herron from Glentoran.

The 25-year-old former Celtic player offers, according to Larne boss Tiernan Lynch, “real quality and real experience”.

“John is a player we have been tracking for a while now,” said Lynch on the club’s official website. “He is a lad who is going to add real quality and real experience to the team.

“He trained with us today and he fitted right in.

“We talk a lot about culture and bringing the right person to the club and John fits the bill.

“He’s a lad who wants to get on the ball and play and he’s been hugely impressed with how we play.”

Herron spent around 18 month at the Oval and counts Blackpool and Raith Rovers among former clubs on the CV of a player capped at underage and under 21 level for Scotland.

Herron is in contention to feature this weekend against Ballyclare Comrades in the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup tie.