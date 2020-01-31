TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Stewart Nixon signs for Coleraine from Carrick Rangers

Stewart Nixon has left Carrick Rangers to join Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.
Stewart Nixon has made the switch from Carrick Rangers to Coleraine on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Carrick Rangers’ successful promotion into the Danske Bank Premiership and Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admits Nixon is a long-term target.

Coleraine will send Alexander Gawne to Carrick on a six-month loan deal.

“It has taken a few days to get the deal over the line but we are pleased to sign Stewart on a three-and-a-half year deal,” said Kearney on the club’s official website. “He is a player we have tracked for a long period of time and we feel he is at the right stage of his career to make the move.

“He’s had a tough apprenticeship coming through the Championship and he’s earned his stripes in the Premiership over the last year-and-a-half.

“Alex will go on loan in the direction to get valuable minutes and and match time.”