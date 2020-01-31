TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Stewart Nixon signs for Coleraine from Carrick Rangers

Stewart Nixon has made the switch from Carrick Rangers to Coleraine on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Carrick Rangers’ successful promotion into the Danske Bank Premiership and Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admits Nixon is a long-term target.

Coleraine will send Alexander Gawne to Carrick on a six-month loan deal.

“It has taken a few days to get the deal over the line but we are pleased to sign Stewart on a three-and-a-half year deal,” said Kearney on the club’s official website. “He is a player we have tracked for a long period of time and we feel he is at the right stage of his career to make the move.

“He’s had a tough apprenticeship coming through the Championship and he’s earned his stripes in the Premiership over the last year-and-a-half.

“Alex will go on loan in the direction to get valuable minutes and and match time.”