TRANSFER NEWS: Done deals - New Rangers boss swoops for winger and goalkeeper

New Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie has bolstered his options by bringing in two new faces at Taylor's Avenue.

Winger Craig McMillen and goalkeeper Aaron Hogg again link up with the Gers manager, having played under him at their former club, Ards.

Carrick boss Niall Currie

The double signing comes hot on the heels of the arrivals of Ashton McDermott and Tre Sterling at the Champions outfit.

"Craig was the first signing I made as Ards manager and he’s a wonderful character who has a wonderful energy about him," Currie told the club website.

"He has good spatial awareness on the pitch, can get past players and will work himself to a standstill.

"He’s exactly the type of player I wanted to bring to Carrick as he’s wholehearted and will be a great character in and around the changing room.

"I must also give Craig credit for sticking to his word and signing for us despite a late approach from a Premiership club; we’re absolutely delighted to get him.”

Currie, who succeeded David McAlinden in the Carrick hot seat last week, also spoke highly of former Glentoran stopper Hogg.

"Aaron was absolutely outstanding for me at Ards and he was the main reason as to why we were sitting in such a good position before I left the club.

"He’s another big character and he, like Craig, showed that he wanted to come on board at Carrick and as such it’s great to have someone of Aaron’s calibre."