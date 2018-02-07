Transfer rumour mill: Ex-Barcelona manager Enrique leading contender to replace Conte | Manchester United’s David de Gea remains Real’s top summer target

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique tops Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's list to replace manager Antonio Conte if he sacks the struggling Italian. (Sport)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is paying the price for the mistakes ex-technical director Michael Emenalo made in the summer transfer window, according former player and assistant manager Ray Wilkins. (Talksport)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has fuelled Real Madrid transfer speculation by saying his "heart is in Madrid", even though he is in talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains Real Madrid's No.1 priority signing in the summer, but the Red Devils are preparing to offer the 27-year-old Spain international an new improved deal. (Sport)

Arsenal want Juventus star Daniele Rugani, according to the Italian defender's agent. (Daily Star)

Ex-Liverpool, Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn and Leeds striker El Hadji Diouf is planning on launching a political career in Senegal. (FourFourTwo)

Everton striker Wayne Rooney says he would "like to go into management" once he hangs up his boot. (Sky Sports)

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez will extend his Leicester strike so that he does not play against Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool not to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to concerns over the striker’s attitude. (Daily Star)